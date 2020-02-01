2020 Edinburgh Postgraduate Law Conference Programme

MONDAY 3

8.45 – 9.10 Arrival / Registration

9.10 – 10.00 1st panel: Private Law

Chair: Alberto Brown Discussant: Prof David Fox

– Shona Warwick: “Identifying the Cardinal Elements of the Common Law Lease in Scots Law: Preventing Exploitation of the Limits of Residential Tenancy Legislation”

– Jie Liu: “Rethinking Economic Rights of Copyright and Creative Reuse Under Digital Environment from the Perspective of Copyright Incentive Creativity and Market-oriented Framework”

10.00 – 11.30 2nd panel: International Dispute Resolution

Chair: Hashim Mude Discussant: Dr Ana Maria Daza Vargas

– Emmanuel Wali: “Understanding the concept of an investment in ICSID Arbitration”

– Cheng Chen “Balancing the Conflicting interests between Foreign Investors and the Host State”

– Yawen Zheng: “China’s role in managing its outward foreign investments: how can it ensure their compliance with the new world order?”

– Hsin-Yi Wu: “The Time Frame for the Appellate Body Review and the Legitimacy of the World Trade Organization”

11.30 – 11.50 Coffee Break

11.50 – 13.00 3rd panel: Criminology

Chair: Daniela Mardones Discussant: Dr Fiona Jamieson

– Kabir Ahmedul: “The New Wave of Police Reform and Human Rights: Democratic Policing”

– Joseph McAulay: “Silence and Stigma: The Construction and Consequences of Victimhood for Gay and Bisexual Male Survivors of Intimate Partner Violence.”

– Olga Espinoza: “Prison, Violence and Masculinity”

13.00 – 14.00 Lunch

14.00 – 15.30 4th panel: Trade Regulation

Chair: Richard Tepper Discussant: Prof David Cabrelli

– Sadhbh McGrath: “Flirting with Fintech – Will Crowdlending Swipe Right on Model EU or Model UK?”

– Songyin Bo: “The Evolving Role of E-Commerce Platforms in Internet Governance”

– Deirdre Catherine Leahy: “The unfair commercial practices directive and regulation of online commercial platforms: the online penny auction format examined.”

15.30 – 15.50 Coffee Break

15.50 – 17.00 5th panel: International Law 1

Chair: Ke Song Discussant: Prof James Harrison

– Ramat Abudu: “Global Human Security: A cornerstone in bridging the divide between Securitisation and the Human Rights Maritime Security Frameworks.”

– Sarah Thin: “Community Interest and the New International Law: From a Private to a Public World Order?”

17.00 – 18.00 Keynote Speech by Professor Andrew Lang

Chair in International Law and Global Governance,

Director of Taught Postgraduate Studies, University of Edinburgh.

TUESDAY 4

9.00 – 10.10 6th panel: AI

Chair: Gulay Firatli Discussant: Prof Burkhard Schafer

– Kataryzna Ziolkowska: When good robots go bad – legal and ethical analysis of the reasons why carefully

– Boldizsár Szentgáli-Tóth: Robotic personhood and its potential impact to democracy: Should artificial intelligence be citizens and vested with a right to vote?

– Jennifer Graham: Algorithmic bias and data targeting: is it time for better regulation of artificial intelligence

10.10 – 10.30 Coffee Break

10.30- 12.00 7th panel: Criminal Law

Chair: Katerina Sofokleous Discussant: Dr Andrew Cornford

– Ellie Colegate: “The Counter-Terrorism Border Security Act 2019 a sword at privacy’s shield?”

– Juan Rodrigo: “Criminalizing Deepfakes: a proposed public policy response for Colombia”.

– Chrystala Fakonti: “Applying existing defences to euthanasia cases.”

– Grant Barclay: “Archaic solutions for modern problems: do common law defences offer enough protection to victims of human trafficking?”

12.00 – 13.30 8th panel: International Law 2

Chair: Gulay Firatli Discussant: Dr Filippo Fontanelli

– Weiran Kong: “Law beyond the State: the conceptual link between international law and “constituent power.”

– Andreas Giorgallis: “Auction houses and cultural objects: confronting old challenges, opening up new horizons?”

– Adam Rowe: “The Dilemma of Causation within International Legal Theory”

– Daniel Quiroga-Villamarin: “Material History of Transnational Law-Making through Shipping Containers”

13.30 – 14.30 Lunch

14.30 – 16.00 9th panel: Immigration and Human Rights

Chair: Valentina Rioseco Discussant: Dr Kasey McCall-Smith

– Marta Lasek-Markey: “Social rights or social dumping. Critical assessment of the revised EU legal framework on posted workers.”

– Hester Kroeze: “The scope of family reunification under EU Law.”

– Timothy Jacob-Owens: “Immigration and the evolving scope of minority language protection in the UK.”

– Ini-Obong Nkang: “Trafficking? In Football?!” Factors Leading to the Trafficking and Exploitation of African Minors.”

16.00 – 16.20 Coffee break

16.20 – 17.30 10th panel: Medical Law

Chair: Zahra Haji Jaffer Discussant: Dr Emily Postan

– Lynn Kennedy: “Regulations and restrictions to medicinal cannabis in epilepsy despite EU approval.”

– Laila Barqawi: “The Use of Artificial Intelligence in Pharmaceutical Companies”

– Abbie Rose-Hampton: “Against the Securitisation of Pandemic Influenza”

17.30 – 19.00 Drinks reception

PROGRAMME

Sponsors:

Law Postgraduate Research Board, University of Edinburgh.

Edinburgh Law School, University of Edinburgh.

The Edinburgh Centre for International and Global Law (ECIGL)

MONDAY 3

8.45 – 9.10 Arrival / Registration

9.10 – 10.00 1st panel: Private Law

Chair: Alberto Brown Discussant: Prof David Fox

– Shona Warwick: “Identifying the Cardinal Elements of the Common Law Lease in Scots Law: Preventing Exploitation of the Limits of Residential Tenancy Legislation”

– Jie Liu: “Rethinking Economic Rights of Copyright and Creative Reuse Under Digital Environment from the Perspective of Copyright Incentive Creativity and Market-oriented Framework”

10.00 – 11.30 2nd panel: International Dispute Resolution

Chair: Hashim Mude Discussant: Dr Ana Maria Daza Vargas

– Emmanuel Wali: “Understanding the concept of an investment in ICSID Arbitration”

– Cheng Chen “Balancing the Conflicting interests between Foreign Investors and the Host State”

– Yawen Zheng: “China’s role in managing its outward foreign investments: how can it ensure their compliance with the new world order?”

– Hsin-Yi Wu: “The Time Frame for the Appellate Body Review and the Legitimacy of the World Trade Organization”

11.30 – 11.50 Coffee Break

11.50 – 13.00 3rd panel: Criminology

Chair: Daniela Mardones Discussant: Dr Fiona Jamieson

– Kabir Ahmedul: “The New Wave of Police Reform and Human Rights: Democratic Policing”

– Joseph McAulay: “Silence and Stigma: The Construction and Consequences of Victimhood for Gay and Bisexual Male Survivors of Intimate Partner Violence.”

– Olga Espinoza: “Prison, Violence and Masculinity”

13.00 – 14.00 Lunch

14.00 – 15.30 4th panel: Trade Regulation

Chair: Richard Tepper Discussant: Prof David Cabrelli

– Sadhbh McGrath: “Flirting with Fintech – Will Crowdlending Swipe Right on Model EU or Model UK?”

– Songyin Bo: “The Evolving Role of E-Commerce Platforms in Internet Governance”

– Deirdre Catherine Leahy: “The unfair commercial practices directive and regulation of online commercial platforms: the online penny auction format examined.”

15.30 – 15.50 Coffee Break

15.50 – 17.00 5th panel: International Law 1

Chair: Ke Song Discussant: Prof James Harrison

– Ramat Abudu: “Global Human Security: A cornerstone in bridging the divide between Securitisation and the Human Rights Maritime Security Frameworks.”

– Sarah Thin: “Community Interest and the New International Law: From a Private to a Public World Order?”

17.00 – 18.00 Keynote Speech by Professor Andrew Lang

Chair in International Law and Global Governance,

Director of Taught Postgraduate Studies, University of Edinburgh.

TUESDAY 4

9.00 – 10.10 6th panel: AI

Chair: Gulay Firatli Discussant: Prof Burkhard Schafer

– Kataryzna Ziolkowska: When good robots go bad – legal and ethical analysis of the reasons why carefully

– Boldizsár Szentgáli-Tóth: Robotic personhood and its potential impact to democracy: Should artificial intelligence be citizens and vested with a right to vote?

– Jennifer Graham: Algorithmic bias and data targeting: is it time for better regulation of artificial intelligence

10.10 – 10.30 Coffee Break

10.30- 12.00 7th panel: Criminal Law

Chair: Katerina Sofokleous Discussant: Dr Andrew Cornford

– Ellie Colegate: “The Counter-Terrorism Border Security Act 2019 a sword at privacy’s shield?”

– Juan Rodrigo: “Criminalizing Deepfakes: a proposed public policy response for Colombia”.

– Chrystala Fakonti: “Applying existing defences to euthanasia cases.”

– Grant Barclay: “Archaic solutions for modern problems: do common law defences offer enough protection to victims of human trafficking?”

12.00 – 13.30 8th panel: International Law 2

Chair: Gulay Firatli Discussant: Dr Filippo Fontanelli

– Weiran Kong: “Law beyond the State: the conceptual link between international law and “constituent power.”

– Andreas Giorgallis: “Auction houses and cultural objects: confronting old challenges, opening up new horizons?”

– Adam Rowe: “The Dilemma of Causation within International Legal Theory”

– Daniel Quiroga-Villamarin: “Material History of Transnational Law-Making through Shipping Containers”

13.30 – 14.30 Lunch

14.30 – 16.00 9th panel: Immigration and Human Rights

Chair: Valentina Rioseco Discussant: Dr Kasey McCall-Smith

– Marta Lasek-Markey: “Social rights or social dumping. Critical assessment of the revised EU legal framework on posted workers.”

– Hester Kroeze: “The scope of family reunification under EU Law.”

– Timothy Jacob-Owens: “Immigration and the evolving scope of minority language protection in the UK.”

– Ini-Obong Nkang: “Trafficking? In Football?!” Factors Leading to the Trafficking and Exploitation of African Minors.”

16.00 – 16.20 Coffee break

16.20 – 17.30 10th panel: Medical Law

Chair: Zahra Haji Jaffer Discussant: Dr Emily Postan

– Lynn Kennedy: “Regulations and restrictions to medicinal cannabis in epilepsy despite EU approval.”

– Laila Barqawi: “The Use of Artificial Intelligence in Pharmaceutical Companies”

– Abbie Rose-Hampton: “Against the Securitisation of Pandemic Influenza”

17.30 – 19.00 Drinks reception