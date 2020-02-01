2020 Edinburgh Postgraduate Law Conference Programme

MONDAY 3
8.45 – 9.10 Arrival / Registration
9.10 – 10.00 1st panel: Private Law
Chair: Alberto Brown Discussant: Prof David Fox
– Shona Warwick: “Identifying the Cardinal Elements of the Common Law Lease in Scots Law: Preventing Exploitation of the Limits of Residential Tenancy Legislation”
– Jie Liu: “Rethinking Economic Rights of Copyright and Creative Reuse Under Digital Environment from the Perspective of Copyright Incentive Creativity and Market-oriented Framework”
10.00 – 11.30 2nd panel: International Dispute Resolution
Chair: Hashim Mude Discussant: Dr Ana Maria Daza Vargas
– Emmanuel Wali: “Understanding the concept of an investment in ICSID Arbitration”
– Cheng Chen “Balancing the Conflicting interests between Foreign Investors and the Host State”
– Yawen Zheng: “China’s role in managing its outward foreign investments: how can it ensure their compliance with the new world order?”
– Hsin-Yi Wu: “The Time Frame for the Appellate Body Review and the Legitimacy of the World Trade Organization”
11.30 – 11.50 Coffee Break
11.50 – 13.00 3rd panel: Criminology
Chair: Daniela Mardones Discussant: Dr Fiona Jamieson
– Kabir Ahmedul: “The New Wave of Police Reform and Human Rights: Democratic Policing”
– Joseph McAulay: “Silence and Stigma: The Construction and Consequences of Victimhood for Gay and Bisexual Male Survivors of Intimate Partner Violence.”
– Olga Espinoza: “Prison, Violence and Masculinity”
13.00 – 14.00 Lunch
14.00 – 15.30 4th panel: Trade Regulation
Chair: Richard Tepper Discussant: Prof David Cabrelli
– Sadhbh McGrath: “Flirting with Fintech – Will Crowdlending Swipe Right on Model EU or Model UK?”
– Songyin Bo: “The Evolving Role of E-Commerce Platforms in Internet Governance”
– Deirdre Catherine Leahy: “The unfair commercial practices directive and regulation of online commercial platforms: the online penny auction format examined.”
15.30 – 15.50 Coffee Break
15.50 – 17.00 5th panel: International Law 1
Chair: Ke Song Discussant: Prof James Harrison
– Ramat Abudu: “Global Human Security: A cornerstone in bridging the divide between Securitisation and the Human Rights Maritime Security Frameworks.”
– Sarah Thin: “Community Interest and the New International Law: From a Private to a Public World Order?”
17.00 – 18.00 Keynote Speech by Professor Andrew Lang
Chair in International Law and Global Governance,
Director of Taught Postgraduate Studies, University of Edinburgh.
TUESDAY 4
9.00 – 10.10 6th panel: AI
Chair: Gulay Firatli Discussant: Prof Burkhard Schafer
– Kataryzna Ziolkowska: When good robots go bad – legal and ethical analysis of the reasons why carefully
– Boldizsár Szentgáli-Tóth: Robotic personhood and its potential impact to democracy: Should artificial intelligence be citizens and vested with a right to vote?
– Jennifer Graham: Algorithmic bias and data targeting: is it time for better regulation of artificial intelligence
10.10 – 10.30 Coffee Break
10.30- 12.00 7th panel: Criminal Law
Chair: Katerina Sofokleous Discussant: Dr Andrew Cornford
– Ellie Colegate: “The Counter-Terrorism Border Security Act 2019 a sword at privacy’s shield?”
– Juan Rodrigo: “Criminalizing Deepfakes: a proposed public policy response for Colombia”.
– Chrystala Fakonti: “Applying existing defences to euthanasia cases.”
– Grant Barclay: “Archaic solutions for modern problems: do common law defences offer enough protection to victims of human trafficking?”
12.00 – 13.30 8th panel: International Law 2
Chair: Gulay Firatli Discussant: Dr Filippo Fontanelli
– Weiran Kong: “Law beyond the State: the conceptual link between international law and “constituent power.”
– Andreas Giorgallis: “Auction houses and cultural objects: confronting old challenges, opening up new horizons?”
– Adam Rowe: “The Dilemma of Causation within International Legal Theory”
– Daniel Quiroga-Villamarin: “Material History of Transnational Law-Making through Shipping Containers”
13.30 – 14.30 Lunch
14.30 – 16.00 9th panel: Immigration and Human Rights
Chair: Valentina Rioseco Discussant: Dr Kasey McCall-Smith
– Marta Lasek-Markey: “Social rights or social dumping. Critical assessment of the revised EU legal framework on posted workers.”
– Hester Kroeze: “The scope of family reunification under EU Law.”
– Timothy Jacob-Owens: “Immigration and the evolving scope of minority language protection in the UK.”
– Ini-Obong Nkang: “Trafficking? In Football?!” Factors Leading to the Trafficking and Exploitation of African Minors.”
16.00 – 16.20 Coffee break
16.20 – 17.30 10th panel: Medical Law
Chair: Zahra Haji Jaffer Discussant: Dr Emily Postan
– Lynn Kennedy: “Regulations and restrictions to medicinal cannabis in epilepsy despite EU approval.”
– Laila Barqawi: “The Use of Artificial Intelligence in Pharmaceutical Companies”
– Abbie Rose-Hampton: “Against the Securitisation of Pandemic Influenza”
17.30 – 19.00 Drinks reception
PROGRAMME
Sponsors:
Law Postgraduate Research Board, University of Edinburgh.
Edinburgh Law School, University of Edinburgh.
The Edinburgh Centre for International and Global Law (ECIGL)
